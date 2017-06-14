Federal red snapper season gets 39-day extension

Alabama fishing enthusiasts hoping for a longer red snapper season finally got their wish Wednesday, as Gov.Kay Ivey announced an additional 39 days to the federal season.

The new season will now include every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June 16 to Sept. 3, as well as July 3, 4 and Labor Day. Both state and federal waters will remain closed Monday through Thursday each week.

President Donald Trump granted Ivey's petition for a longer season after she made requests via letter and in person at the White House.

"Many thanks are due to the president, Secretary (of Commerce Wilbur) Ross, Congressman Bradley Byrne, Alabama's congressional delegation and the local Gulf Coast government entities for their fight to increase the length of the red snapper season," Ivey said.

An announcement last month from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) sparked outrage, as the organization limited private, recreational red snapper fishing to just three days.

The charter industry, however, was allowed to harvest the same fish for 49 days.

Rep. Bradley Byrne from Alabama's 1st District, along with four other members of Congress, petitioned Ross on May 15 for a longer season. The letter cited faulty data from NOAA as the reason for the shortened season.

"This is a huge victory for recreational fishermen and our Gulf Coast communities," Byrne said. "As soon as the three day season was announced, my staff and I went to work with other Gulf Coast congressmen to fight for an emergency extension. Today's announcement will provide some much needed relief to our fishermen and help benefit our economy in Coastal Alabama."

The extended season is only effective for the 2017 season, but officials say they will be working towards long-term consistency in the red snapper season.

The governor's office wants to remind fishermen that they are still required to report information regarding their harvests either online, through the Official Outdoor Alabama App or via paper forms at select coastal public boat launches.

Information reported by fishermen could be crucial to maintaining the current season length, as well as potentially adding more days in the future.

Further information on how and what to report can be found on the Outdoor Alabama website.

