Citizens naturalized during grand opening of USCIS field office

Montgomery is the new home of Alabama’s first U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Field Office.

Acting Director James McCament cut the ribbon on the new office and administrated the Oath of Allegiance to five individuals during a naturalization ceremony Wednesday.

McCament said Flag Day was the appropriate holiday for Wednesday’s event, celebrating the fabric of the United States and its rich history that would be incomplete without the efforts of immigr ants.

The new office will employ 34 workers, who will address all issues related to those seeking citizenship, refugee and asylum status.

“It was an exciting opportunity to use this former Social Security site, and rehab,” McCament said. “We took it down to the bare structure and rebuilt the office inside. It’s important to have access to our customers.”

The new facility was dedicated to the late James Avery, a Medal of Honor recipient, who served in the Union Army in the Civil War. Avery was described as a hero and immigr ant who made a great contribution to the United States.

“Today is the culmination of the immigration journey,” McCament said. “Immigration and our efforts go back to the founding, and there are always questions and folks have opinions. But no one would disagree when you come to the end of the immigr ant journey, and you see folks become citizens and see the same level of effort that helped them leave their home country, take a very big risk in many ways in starting over. That same drive in contribution lends to the day after they become a citizen, which is why we have so many immigr ants who have contributed to the fabric of this country for so many generations.”

The USCIS Office is located at 3382 Atlanta Highway.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.