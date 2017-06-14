Humane Society of Elmore County receives surprise donation

The Humane Society of Elmore County, HSEC, received a surprise Wednesday in the form of a $3,000 check from the Central Alabama Community Foundation.

The CACF is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and is in the process of awarding 30 surprise grants to local nonprofit organizations. The HSEC was the 11th organization to receive a grant, and the humane society's Executive Director Rea Cord was surprised with balloons and a check.

The shelter has been open since 1993, housing roughly 5,000 domestic animals per year. Only 25 percent of its funding comes from the government, so it relies on charitable donations and fundraisers to stay in operation.

"CACF would like to congratulate the Humane Society of Elmore County staff and volunteers for being chosen as our eleventh surprise grant recipient," CACF President Burton Ward said. "We thank them for providing crucial services to animals in our community."

Anyone wanting to donate to CACF's surprise grants can do so on the organization's website. For further information contact CACF Development Officer Whitney Griswold Califf at 334-265-6223 or at whitney.griswold@cacfinfo.org.

The Humane Society of Elmore County is accepting donations on their website as well.

