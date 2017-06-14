Andalusia's Wilson enjoys being a two sport star - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Andalusia's Wilson enjoys being a two sport star

By Justin McNelley, Sports Reporter

ANDALUSIA, AL (WSFA) -

Andalusia quarterback Ethan Wilson is a force to be reckoned with on the football field, but to this teen, diamonds are a guy's best friend.

"I'd like to play baseball in college," said Wilson. "Football is a great game. I love playing it in high school, but for my health, I just love baseball."

The two sport star has made a life out of balancing time between the pigskin and our national pastime.

"First off, it just kind of takes my mind off baseball," said Wilson. "Football is just an awesome game to play. Football definitely helps me to just relax and take some tension off me."

Wilson was selected as one of the 120 players to participate in the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Event at Troy University, and he hopes this will help him during his senior year at Andalusia.

"It would just help me with my skills, just to help me become a better baseball player and a better person," said Wilson.

The 2016-2017 season was kind to Wilson. Not only did he lead the Bulldogs to the semifinals of the AHSAA state football playoffs, but he also helped lead Andalusia to the first round of the baseball playoffs. However, after failing to reach the state title game in either sport, he has high hopes for both teams his senior year.

"Playing for a state title, I've never done it before, but it's got to be the best feeling in the world," said Wilson. "That's what I'm going to strive for in every sport I play no matter what happens."

Wilson will be back on the field for the Bulldogs looking to start a state title run on August 25 when they take on Shades Valley.

