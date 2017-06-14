Half-million dollar grant awarded to Montgomery justice center

Montgomery’s One Place Family Justice Center is the recipient of a nearly half-million dollar gr ant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Wednesday Governor Kay Ivey approved the gr ant, administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, to provide assistance to victims of domestic violence in Montgomery County.

The gr ant will be used to expand the free, professional services available to domestic violence victims here in Montgomery.

Kaye Harris, the Executive Director of the center told WSFA 12 News, “All of the different services, people who provide services for victims of domestic violence in this county and the other six outlying counties are co-located in this facility, so we all work together. When we applied for the funding we asked that the Family Sunshine Center, legal services of Alabama and the district attorney's officer, who are already providing services here, we ask that they continue that subcontract with us and provide some new staff in those programs.”

In approving the gr ant, Ivey commended the work at One Place saying, "Having the right personnel in place can make all the difference in the lives of those who have just been through something horrific."

Officials say it will allow the center to assist 950 victims over the next year. One Place Family Justice Center is a central location where victims can come and get help from agencies across the river region.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.



