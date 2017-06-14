2 Auburn woman prepare to compete in Air Race Classic

Two Auburn women are gearing up to compete in an annual cross-country airplane race for female pilots.

This is the first year Auburn University has had a team compete in the Air Race Classic.

The 2,648-mile race will take Ashley Tucker and Kendall Higdon through 14 states, where they will make eight stops. Tucker, a certified flight instructor and 2016 Auburn graduate, and Higdon, a senior in Professional Flight Management. They will fly a brand new Cessna Skyhawk 172 from Textron Aviation from Frederick, Maryland, to Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The race will begin on June 20 and wrap up on June 23. They will be up against 53 other teams.

AU is celebrating 125 years of women at Auburn this year, making 2017 an ideal year for Auburn to send its first team to the all-female race.

To learn more about Air Race Classic visit www.airraceclassic.org.

For real-time tracking visit airraceclassic2017.maprogress.com.

For updates from the pilots visit Auburn Aviation's Facebook page.

