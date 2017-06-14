Two Auburn woman prepare to compete in Air Race Classic

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces homicide charges.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
Southern Baptists will reconsider formally condemning white nationalism and the political movement known as the "alt-right.''.More >>
Montgomery’s One Place Family Justice Center is the recipient of a nearly half-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
Two Auburn women are gearing up to compete in an annual cross-country airplane race for female pilots. This is the first year Auburn University has had a team compete in the Air Race Classic.More >>
