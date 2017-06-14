Mayweather coming back to fight UFC star McGregor Aug. 26

By TIM DAHLBERG
AP Boxing Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Floyd Mayweather Jr. will come out of retirement to meet UFC star Conor McGregor in an Aug. 26 boxing match that will feature two of the top-selling fighters in the world.
The two fighters both announced the fight Wednesday, after months of speculation about whether Mayweather would return at the age of 40 to face a mixed martial arts fighter who has never had a pro boxing fight.
Oddsmakers immediately made Mayweather a big 11-1 favorite in a fight that will take place in a boxing ring and be governed by boxing rules. It will take place at 154 pounds.
"It's official," Mayweather said on Instagram next to a video poster of both fighters.
"THE FIGHT IS ON," McGregor tweeted several minutes earlier, posting a picture of himself next to one of Mayweather's father, Floyd Sr.
Mayweather, who retired in September 2015 after winning all 49 of his pro fights, will face the Irish UFC superstar at the T-Mobile arena on the Las Vegas Strip. He had tweeted a picture of himself sparring in recent days to show he was already getting ready for the bout.
"This is really an unprecedented event," said Stephen Espinoza, who heads Showtime Sports, which will handle the pay-per-view. "Really we haven't seen anything in modern history that resembles it, it's impossible to predict how many sales this will do."
Espinoza said the fight came together quickly after McGregor and the UFC reached agreement last month on their end of the deal and Mayweather's team pushed for the fight in recent days.
"All parties were motivated and reasonable and thrilled we could get everything done," he said. "The sky's the limit on this."
Financial terms were not released, though Mayweather got the greater share of revenue when he fought Manny Pacquiao and is expected to have a similar percentage against McGregor.
Depending on pay-per-view sales, both fighters could earn huge purses, though probably not the $200 million or so Mayweather earned for Pacquiao.
"Everybody's happy," said Mayweather's adviser, Leonard Ellerbe.
McGregor, the wildly popular UFC star, is 21-3 in UFC fights, and is coming off a win in November against Eddie Alvarez. Though he hasn't boxed professionally, McGregor did box while growing up and is known for his striking expertise in UFC.
"The reason he's such a superstar is this guy will fight anyone, anywhere and at any time," UFC chief Dana White said about his fighter. "It's the right fight at the right place at the right time."
The two fighters are expected to do a press tour that should provide fireworks shortly before going into final training for the fight.
The cost of tickets and the price of the pay-per-view has not been decided, though the pay-per-view is expected to be at or near the $99.95 charged for Mayweather's 2015 fight with Manny Pacquiao that drew a record 4.4 million pay-per-view buys.
Mayweather will come off a two-year retirement in a bout that McGregor has been pushing for nearly that long. It finally came together and Nevada boxing officials on Wednesday approved the date for a Mayweather Promotions bout.
Mayweather last fought in September 2015, beating Andre Berto and then announcing his retirement. His fight before that, a decision win over Pacquiao, was the richest in boxing history and reportedly made him more than $200 million.
Though oddsmakers make Mayweather a big favorite, the thought of the fight has excited many in the MMA world. It has also intrigued some in boxing, though most dismiss McGregor's chances under boxing rules against one of the greatest defensive fighters in history.
Adding to McGregor's challenge the fighters will be using 10-ounce boxing gloves instead of the smaller UFC gloves and he will not be allowed to use the leg kicks or takedowns that are used in mixed martial arts.
Even if the actual bout may not shape up as a great matchup, the run-up to the fight will. Both fighters are noted for their ability to sell their fights, and both have exchanged in trash talking and more to promote their bouts.
"As with every Mayweather and McGregor fight part of the appeal is the spectacle and outsize personalities who are participating in it," Espinoza said.
The pay-per-view revenue for the event would likely gross tens of millions of dollars. It comes less than a month before Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez meet in a highly anticipated fight Sept. 16 that could rival it for pay-per-view buys.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
The Southwestern Athletic Conference has decided to end its annual football championship game following the 2017 season.More >>
The Southwestern Athletic Conference has decided to end its annual football championship game following the 2017 season.More >>
Mayweather and UFC star McGregor to meet Aug. 26 in a boxing match.More >>
Mayweather and UFC star McGregor to meet Aug. 26 in a boxing match.More >>
Andalusia quarterback Ethan Wilson is a force to be reckoned with on the football field, but to this teen, diamonds are a guy's best friend.More >>
Andalusia quarterback Ethan Wilson is a force to be reckoned with on the football field, but to this teen, diamonds are a guy's best friend.More >>
Alabama outfielder Chandler Taylor was the first pick of the 27th round (796 overall) in the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft, going to the Minnesota Twins. Taylor was the second player taken in this year’s draft from the 2016-17 Crimson Tide roster, joining Garrett Suchey, who was taken earlier in the day.More >>
Alabama outfielder Chandler Taylor was the first pick of the 27th round (796 overall) in the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft, going to the Minnesota Twins. Taylor was the second player taken in this year’s draft from the 2016-17 Crimson Tide roster, joining Garrett Suchey, who was taken earlier in the day.More >>
The 2017 Trojan Tour made a stop down in the Circle City on Tuesday. Fans from the Wiregrass area were able to meet with members of Troy Athletics to hear about the direction of the department headingMore >>
The 2017 Trojan Tour made a stop down in the Circle City on Tuesday. Fans from the Wiregrass area were able to meet with members of Troy Athletics to hear about the direction of the department heading into the new season. Not only is the Wiregrass a great place to recruit players, but it's also a great place for Trojan fans. The fans packed the clubhouse at the Highland Oaks Golf Course tMore >>
Faulkner shortstop Olivier Basabe has been selected by the San Diego Padres as the 228th pick in the eighth round of the MLB draft. The junior out of Maracaibo, Venezuela, became the first NAIA chosen this year.More >>
Faulkner shortstop Olivier Basabe has been selected by the San Diego Padres as the 228th pick in the eighth round of the MLB draft. The junior out of Maracaibo, Venezuela, became the first NAIA chosen this year.More >>
Just a few months remain until the inaugural Montgomery FCS Kickoff Classic between two powerhouse programs: Jacksonville State and the University of Tennessee Chattanooga.More >>
Just a few months remain until the inaugural Montgomery FCS Kickoff Classic between two powerhouse programs: Jacksonville State and the University of Tennessee Chattanooga.More >>
Bubba Thompson went to the Texas Rangers with the 26th overall pick.More >>
Bubba Thompson went to the Texas Rangers with the 26th overall pick.More >>
The Blazers know a little something about building, as UAB is rebuilding its football program. Head Coach Bill Clark and some of his players worked with the Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity over in Pleasant Grove.More >>
The Blazers know a little something about building, as UAB is rebuilding its football program. Head Coach Bill Clark and some of his players worked with the Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity over in Pleasant Grove.More >>