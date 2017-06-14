Greenville Chief of Police tweets about shooting that leaves 1 wounded

Greenville Chief of Police tweets about shooting that leaves 1 w - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Greenville Chief of Police Justin Lovvorn Twitter) (Source: Greenville Chief of Police Justin Lovvorn Twitter)
GREENVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

Late Wednesday night, Greenville Chief of Police Justin Lovvorn tweeted out that there is an 18-year-old in custody for attempted murder.

Jamoney Moore, 18, was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder after he admitted to shooting an 18-year-old victim. 

According to Lovvorn, officers arrived on the scene and found the 18-year-old gunshot victim, who has since been transferred to a Birmingham hospital, and is now listed in stable condition.

Lovvorn's tweet stated that there was a shooting in the area of Perdue Place in Greenville. Officers responded to a shooting in progress around 7 p.m. 

Investigators believe the conflict was between two groups that began arguing and eventually exchanged gunfire. 

The investigation is still ongoing. 

