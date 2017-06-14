Alabama State pitcher Austin Bizzle drafted by Twins in 40th round

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (ASU Athletics) – Former Alabama State University right-handed pitcher Austin Bizzle was selected by the Minnesota Twins in th 40th round, with pick No. 1,186, on Wednesday night in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft.



“Getting the chance to play professionally is the greatest feeling in my life!” Bizzle said. “I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone else who has had a part in the process along the way. I am proud to be a Minnesota Twin.”



Bizzle, who was named the 2017 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Relief Pitcher of the Year and earned SWAC All-Tournament honors, posted a team-best 1.95 ERA in 26 appearances, including two starts (both against Alcorn State). He finished with a 7-1 record, with one complete game and a team-high four saves. He was second on the team with 78 strikeouts in 74.0 innings pitched.



The Panama City, Fla. native, who graduated this past spring, ranked first in the SWAC in earned run average, WHIP and strikeout-to-walk ratio.



“I am extremely happy for Bizzle,” Alabama State head coach Jose Vazquez said. “He worked extremely hard this year. He will continue to represent Alabama State University wherever he goes.”

(Courtesy: ASU Athletics)