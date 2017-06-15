Editorial: Vacation security program

I am very grateful for the work the Montgomery Police Department does every day in doing what is necessary to keep our city safe. I now have to give them additional kudos for what they are now offering to the citizens of Montgomery. If you reside in the city limits and are worried about your home being broken into while on vacation or out of town the Montgomery police department has a solution.

VIPS, which stands for Volunteers in Police services, will check on your house every day while you're away to make sure nothing happens while you're gone. You will be contacted by the police if any unusual or criminal activity is spotted on your property.

There's no cost for this service. All you have to do is dial 311 to let them know when you'll be out of town and when you're coming back home. You can also set this up online. If you live outside the Montgomery city limits contact your local police department and see if they can provide the same type of service.

Now if someone can come up with MMYWIG, which is Mow My Yard When I Am Gone, at no charge, we’ll be all set.

