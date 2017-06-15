Montgomery's Gun Reward program recovers its first gun

The Montgomery District Attorney is regarding his new Gun Reward program a success. The program has recovered its first gun, and paid out its first $300 reward, within weeks of its launch.

“Violence in our community, among our youth, is out of control and we have to do something to address it,” said D.A. Daryl Bailey. “I’m tired of seeing our youth being murdered, I’m tired of seeing our youth go to prison.”

Bailey, along with the Sheriff’s Office, the City of Montgomery, Montgomery County, Central Alabama Crimestoppers, and the Central Alabama Community Foundation established the Gun Reward program in May, after a student at Bellingrath Middle School was shot and killed, off campus, by a gun introduced by another teenager.

“Once you give information to authorities, we’ll go out and try to retrieve that gun and once we retrieve it, or get that gun off the streets, we’ll pay out $300 to that person within 30 days,” Central Alabama Crimestoppers Director Tony Garrett explained.

The first gun was recovered after a relative, who lives in another city, called in the tip. “Saying that the parent was having problems with their son, 16 years old,” said Garrett. “We gave him advice and he was able to go to the residence and talk to the child, and actually get the gun from the child and bring it directly to Crimestoppers.”

The District Attorney’s office is still working to get the message out about the reward program. It’s created new posters to distribute and is looking for ideas and input about where they should go up.

“We’re targeting teenagers for the tips because they’re the ones that know that other teenagers have guns,” said Bailey.

If you have information about a gun in a teenager’s possession, you can send a direct message to the District Attorney’s Facebook page or the Central Alabama Crimestoppers Facebook page. You can also visit Daryl Bailey’s Instagram page, or call 215-STOP.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.