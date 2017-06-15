Montgomery man killed in car crash near Prattville

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Montgomery man late Wednesday evening.

Larry Michael Montgomery Jr., 29, was killed when the 2005 Kia Amanti he was driving left the road and overturned. Investigators say the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 31 just outside Prattville.

Montgomery was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, investigators said.

Speed is said to be a possible factor in the crash, but an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.