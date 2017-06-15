2 women charged after woman injured during robbery

Two women have been charged after a robbery left another woman injured on Tuesday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Capt. Regina Duckett says Steaven Bershae Hunter, 24 and Prenshae Labrea Henderson, 19, are both charged with robbery second degree.

The charges are related to an incident that took place around 1:50 p.m. in the 4900 block of Mobile Highway. Duckett says the victim, an adult female, suffered minor injuries during a robbery.

Officers apprehended both suspects shortly after the robbery happened, Duckett says.

Hunter and Henderson were transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $10,000 bond each.

