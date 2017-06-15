2 women charged after woman injured during robbery

A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.More >>
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a tenants' group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.More >>
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a tenants' group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.More >>
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.More >>
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.More >>
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.More >>
Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California to make his tee time in Wisconsin.More >>
Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California to make his tee time in Wisconsin.More >>
Police: Explosion strikes entrance to kindergarten in eastern China; reports of casualties.More >>
Police: Explosion strikes entrance to kindergarten in eastern China; reports of casualties.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.More >>
The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.More >>
Auburn police are at the scene of a car accident involving at least 4 vehicles.More >>
Auburn police are at the scene of a car accident involving at least 4 vehicles.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>