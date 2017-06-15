Victim in Lowndes County shooting remains critical - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Victim in Lowndes County shooting remains critical

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
LOWNDES CO., AL (WSFA) -

Investigators are still searching for the suspect who shot a gas station employee in Lowndesboro on Monday.

The victim, whose name has not been released, remains in critical condition.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation are looking for the person who shot the victim at a Marathon gas station off U.S. Highway 80 East.

