ACT Aspire reports delayed due to coding errors

ACT Aspire reports for schools across Alabama will be delayed after issues with the formatting of the results, according to officials with the Alabama State Department of Education.

The data from the ACT Aspire helps local schools and parents have access to detailed information on student progress. This information then helps improve instruction for the next school year and helps parents understand their students’ progression.

According to an email sent to test coordinators across the state, the reports were scheduled to be released on Monday. The new release date hasn't been set.

"We understand the crucial need for the local reports to be delivered as soon as possible, so local schools may use the detailed data to improve instruction for the next school year and for parents to be informed and understand their progress of their children," said Malissa Valdes-Hubert with ALSDE.

Valdes-Hubert says when the state received the student performance file from ACT, they found that several fields in the file either contained results that were not included in the file layout document or schools were missing in the school system ID codes. This means ALSDE was unable to verify the accuracy of the data.

The state department has sent back the document to ACT and has asked for the coding errors to be addressed and the report to be rerun. Once ALSDE receives the new reports, they will again perform a quality assurance check, according to Valdes-Hubert.

There were no issues with the student test data or the scoring of the assessment data, according to Valdes-Hubert.

