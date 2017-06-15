Elmore County humane society reaches max capacity

The Humane Society of Elmore County has reached maximum capacity.

On Wednesday, the society had 153 cats, and 132 dogs.The overcrowding is due in part to the time of year.

"It's summer, so it's tough," said Rea Cord, the Executive Director at the Humane Society of Elmore County. "The numbers go up this time of the year, so this is kind of the hardest time of the year. It's hot, it's dirty, and the intake doubles and triples this time of year."

Cord said that spaying and neutering pets is the answer to all of the humane society’s problems.

"It would solve honestly about 60 percent of the intake in my shelter, and that probably applies to most shelters," said Cord. "About 60 percent of the intake here is under a year old, and when you account for the litters, and then the ones that were given away," continued Cord. "Spay, neuter is really the single answer that would solve much of this problem."

Turning away animals is not an option at the Humane Society of Elmore County.

"We're going to be here and take them, because sending them away is not an answer," said Cord. "If they need them to not be at their house then where are they supposed to go if we don’t take them?" said Cord.

According to Cord, the Humane Society takes in 22 animals per day during the summer.

