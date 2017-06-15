Dothan real estate firm partners with NAI TALCOR to expand services

NAI WHATLEY TALCOR real estate firm announced a new partnership with NAI TALCOR in Dothan Thursday morning. The decision has been eighteen months in the making.

Leaders celebrated at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning. Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker said commercial real estate is such an important component to the economy in the Circle City.

"It's a great day for the continued growth and development of our community to have this ribbon cutting today with TALCOR, because it gives us more national recognition with this partnership," Parker said.

Marketing professionals are hoping to expand the company's reach by integrating the real estate firms. NAI TALCOR, based in Tallahassee is currently the largest locally owned commercial real estate firm in the tri-state area. It has additional offices in Panama City.

Dothan's NAI TALCOR Market President, Kenny Whatley, said they're bringing in a new marketing platform for the Dothan area from north Florida and south Georgia, to achieve their goal.

"They will be making their presence not so much physically in Dothan, but working for us in trying to market our products and expand our customer base," Whatley said.

After 16 years of service here in the Circle City, the real estate firm plans to continue finding homes for businesses who contribute so much to our economy.

