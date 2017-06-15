Gov. Ivey to attend Paris Air Show with focus on aerospace industry growth

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will attend next week's Paris Air Show with a development team looking to improve Alabama's growing aerospace sector.

Ivey says she will have a chance to talk with leaders in the aerospace industry and has meetings schedule with high-level executives.

"It's the perfect opportunity to tell them about our advantages," Ivey said.

Alabama Commerce Secretary Gren Canfield, business recruiters, elected officials, researchers and aerospace company representatives from around Alabama will join Ivey at the air show.

"The Paris Air Show gives the Alabama team access to senior-level aerospace industry executives, allowing us to advance valuable relationships that can lead to job-creating investment in our state," Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said.

Ivey says the main goal is to position Alabama for prolonged aerospace industry growth.

"Aerospace in Alabama is all about high-level jobs, thriving opportunities, advanced technology and dynamic innovation," Ivey said.

The event officially begins June 19 and will be held at Le Bourget Airport near Paris.

