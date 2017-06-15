WSFA First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 5:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several counties in east Alabama and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several central Alabama counties.

Coosa and Tallapoosa counties are under a warning until 5:30 p.m. while Elmore is under a warning until 5:45 p.m.

The watch for multiple counties goes until 10 p.m.

You should use multiple sources of weather information to alert you and your family when severe weather threatens.

WEATHER BLOG

Hot and stormy! Two short words that completely sum up our weather. Afternoon highs will peak in the low 90s as thunderstorms fire up across the entire state and much of the region. We're monitoring a strong complex of storms incoming from the northwest out of Tennessee.

This complex prompted the Storm Prediction Center to place a SLIGHT RISK for severe storms for north and much of central Alabama this afternoon and evening. Possible hazards include heavy rain, prolific lightning, wind gusts as high as 60 MPH, and small hail. Thanks to low wind shear values, tornadoes ARE NOT expected.

Scattered to numerous storms will linger across the state this afternoon moving from the northwest to the southeast. Given our high moisture content in our atmosphere, any storm that does develop will have the potential to produce heavy downpours for the area below.

Storm activity will last past sunset as we slowly cool through a mild evening. The good news is by 10 tonight I expect most if not all of the rain activity to fade away and we'll move through a partly cloudy and mild overnight period.

But more heat and rain is on the way from Friday, the weekend, and even next week. Afternoon highs each day will hover around the seasonal norm of 90 degrees. Heating through the day will likely cause scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Thanks to southerly flow bringing in tropical moisture from the Gulf we're going to be stuck in this unsettle stormy pattern for at least the next 7 days.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.