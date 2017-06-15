WSFA First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several counties until 6:30 p.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for others until 10 p.m.

A warning is in effect for Chambers, Lee, and Macon until 6:30 p.m.

The severe weather threat area in Central Alabama is getting smaller and is now limited to areas along and south of I-85. Most intense storms should be out of Alabama by 9 p.m.

You should use multiple sources of weather information to alert you and your family when severe weather threatens.

