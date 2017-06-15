Wanted fugitive arrested in Macon County

A wanted fugitive has been arrested in Macon County after multiple tips from concerned citizens, according to Sheriff Andre' Brunson.

Investigators from the sheriff's office, U.S. Marshals Service, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation Narcotics Division took part in the arrest of Steve James.

James was arrested in the 1200 block of Johnson Street.

Upon his arrest, investigators recovered two shotguns, 13 grams of suspected cocaine, 78 grams of marijuana, and 2 used grinders with suspected marijuana residue.

James was transported to The Macon County Detention Facility without incident.

"I would like to again thank the citizens of Macon County, Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement for your continuous support and cooperation in making this community a safer place to live and raise your family," Brunson said.

James was arrested on four grand jury indictments and a failure to pay (possession of marijuana 1st degree) Warrant; possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana 1st degree.

He was additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of marijuana 1st degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

