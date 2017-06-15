Times Square in NYC taken over by AL Tourism Department

The Alabama Tourism Department brought a one-of-a-kind celebration to New York City on Thursday by throwing a Mardi Gras parade in Times Square.

It is the second year that the department has brought some of Alabama's tourist attractions to the Big Apple, with last year's trip featuring an exhibit of Alabama's Gulf Coast beaches.

These activations are part of the department's "Take It All In" campaign, which works to educate potential tourists about what a visit to Alabama has to offer.

The parade featured a custom-built float that was started in Mobile before being moved to a warehouse in the Bronx. Once there, float designers spent three days getting it ready before putting on the final touches in Times Square.

"Many people believe that Mardi Gras originated in Louisiana, but it began in Mobile, Alabama, in 1703, 15 years ahead of New Orleans," said Lee Sentell, director of the Alabama Tourism Department. "Mobile's Mardi Gras has its own spin on the festivities, throwing out MoonPies with beads and being just a little bit more family friendly."

The pop-up parade started at noon, with The Jambalaya Brass Band bringing entertainment to passerby as costumed revelers threw out MoonPies and beads.

"Times Square is known for being lively, but a Mardi Gras celebration right in the middle of New York takes it up a notch," said David Clark, CEO of Visit Mobile. "Mobile is a city that is Born to Celebrate, so bringing all the sights, sounds and tastes of Mobile is just a sample of what visitors will get when they visit us."

The department isn't finished yet, however, as another event is scheduled for Friday in the Flatiron Pedestrian Plaza.

With the help of some virtual reality technology and a 20-foot-tall "mountain," visitors can walk up an Alabama mountain and have their picture taken at the top to commemorate their visit. For the first time this year, Mobile's Mardi Gras and other experiences unique to Alabama can be experienced online via 360 degree video.

Last year, the department had more than 25 million people travel to Alabama, who then spent a combined $13.3 billion in the state. Those tourists brought in more than $836 million in state and local revenue taxes, which in turn saved each Alabama citizen $444 in taxes, according to a release.

For more information on the award-winning Alabama Tourism Department, visit their website.

