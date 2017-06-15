Nearly 2 decades in, Wallace's Mackey Sasser still enjoys giving back

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has decided to end its annual football championship game following the 2017 season.More >>
The Southwestern Athletic Conference has decided to end its annual football championship game following the 2017 season.More >>
Wallace Baseball Coach Mackey Sasser has made a career on the diamond. From playing in the majors to becoming a head coach at the collegiate level, he's enjoyed his time in the sport, but there's one thing he enjoys above all else and that's giving back during his annual baseball camp.More >>
Wallace Baseball Coach Mackey Sasser has made a career on the diamond. From playing in the majors to becoming a head coach at the collegiate level, he's enjoyed his time in the sport, but there's one thing he enjoys above all else and that's giving back during his annual baseball camp.More >>
The congressional baseball game will go on as scheduled.More >>
The congressional baseball game will go on as scheduled.More >>
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.More >>
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.More >>
Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California to make his tee time in Wisconsin.More >>
Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California to make his tee time in Wisconsin.More >>
Former Alabama State University right-handed pitcher Austin Bizzle was selected in the 40th round, with pick No. 1,186, on Wednesday night in the 2017 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft.More >>
Former Alabama State University right-handed pitcher Austin Bizzle was selected in the 40th round, with pick No. 1,186, on Wednesday night in the 2017 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft.More >>
Mayweather and UFC star McGregor to meet Aug. 26 in a boxing match.More >>
Mayweather and UFC star McGregor to meet Aug. 26 in a boxing match.More >>
Andalusia quarterback Ethan Wilson is a force to be reckoned with on the football field, but to this teen, diamonds are a guy's best friend.More >>
Andalusia quarterback Ethan Wilson is a force to be reckoned with on the football field, but to this teen, diamonds are a guy's best friend.More >>
Alabama outfielder Chandler Taylor was the first pick of the 27th round (796 overall) in the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft, going to the Minnesota Twins. Taylor was the second player taken in this year’s draft from the 2016-17 Crimson Tide roster, joining Garrett Suchey, who was taken earlier in the day.More >>
Alabama outfielder Chandler Taylor was the first pick of the 27th round (796 overall) in the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft, going to the Minnesota Twins. Taylor was the second player taken in this year’s draft from the 2016-17 Crimson Tide roster, joining Garrett Suchey, who was taken earlier in the day.More >>
The 2017 Trojan Tour made a stop down in the Circle City on Tuesday. Fans from the Wiregrass area were able to meet with members of Troy Athletics to hear about the direction of the department headingMore >>
The 2017 Trojan Tour made a stop down in the Circle City on Tuesday. Fans from the Wiregrass area were able to meet with members of Troy Athletics to hear about the direction of the department heading into the new season. Not only is the Wiregrass a great place to recruit players, but it's also a great place for Trojan fans. The fans packed the clubhouse at the Highland Oaks Golf Course tMore >>