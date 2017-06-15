Man arrested after crashing into police car in Wetumpka

A man was arrested in Wetumpka after crashing into a police car.

A Crown Victoria was spotted speeding down Highway 231 Thursday morning. According to Chief Billingsley with the Wetumpka Police Department, officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, and the driver pulled into a Walmart parking lot at 55 mph.

The driver was eventually apprehended on Old Montgomery Highway after wrecking into a police vehicle. The vehicle was damaged, but there were no injuries.

The driver has been identified as Labrandon Wright. Billingsley says he has outstanding warrants in other counties. Wright was charged with possession of marijuana and attempting to elude, but he could face more charges.

A child was in Wright's vehicle at the time of the crash.

