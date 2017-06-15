Coosa County health department still closed 9 months later

A letter announcing the closure of the health department remains on the doors of the building months after it closed. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Coosa County residents are still feeling sick over the fact their county health department closed nine months ago.

Katherleen Moon remembers all too well how she felt when the doors closed for good last September.

"I was disappointed. I wasn't really mad because of the fact, you know, people would have to drive. especially elderly," Moon explained.

Since that time, residents have had to drive to the nearest public health clinic in Alex City, about 20 miles away in Tallapoosa County.

"I feel like it was very important," she added.

Moon considers herself lucky because she doesn't need to come to the health department anymore. Moon is retired, but back in her teaching days, she was required to pay a visit once a year. She worries about those who need their health clinic.

"The elderly that needed to come, you know, and the low-income individuals as well," Moon stated.

Even though the clinic was only one day a week, state health officials say it cost the state more than $100,000 a year to keep it open. And with a county population of around 8,000, state health officials felt it didn't make economic sense, especially during a time of state budget cuts, to keep it open.

"No, we have to rely on going to the clinic now to get our shots and everything," Moon said. She's hopeful one day it will reopen, but it's highly unlikely.

There are no plans to reopen it anytime soon.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says the closure didn't affect employees because they drove from other health departments to help operate the facility one day a week.

Since the closure, Coosa County holds the distinction of being the only county in Alabama without a public health department.

