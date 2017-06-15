Lawmakers, governor wait on court ruling before special session

Lawmakers are waiting on a federal judge's court ruling before potentially coming back for a special session.

A court ruling is pending on the constitutionality of the prison system's mental health care.

“He’s going to rule we have unconstitutional mental health system within our corrections and then he is going to ask us to come up with a solution in X amount of time," Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, said.

Lawmakers are expecting to be back in Montgomery for a special session on prisons later this year, but they don’t know what specifically they will have to do.

“It’s hard to call a special session if you do not know what the judge wants to direct,” Gov. Kay Ivey said.

The state is in a waiting game.

“The important thing is Alabamians need to make the decisions, not the federal courts,” Ivey said.

If the courts did take over, it would control how much money is spent by the state to fix the problem.

"The judge in essence controls part of your general fund budget and he dictates where you spend it and if you need more money for it,” Ward said.

A take over could put a state short on cash, behind the 8 ball, as it could not control the costs spent on prisons.

“Until the judge makes his ruling we need to do what we can to keep the ship afloat,” Ivey said.

Lawmakers have said they expect a special session on prisons to be later this year, either late summer or early fall.

Lawmakers have failed to pass major prison legislation the last two years.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.