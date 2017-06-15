Officials look to raise awareness for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Thursday marked World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, and Alabama Department of Senior Services Commissioner Neal Morrison wants to bring attention to how to spot and report elder abuse.
Statistics show that one in 10 seniors are abused every year and that one in 33 of those cases goes unreported. These numbers are too high for Morrison, and he says that he and the Alabama Interagency Council to Prevent Elder Abuse and Neglect are working hard to bring them down.
"In 2013 and again this legislative session, the Alabama legislature went to great lengths to make our elder abuse protection law one of the strongest in the nation," he said. "Under the new law, we have prosecuted approximately 400 cases of elder abuse in our state. However, there are cases happening every day that are not even reported."
Elder abuse can come in the form of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. Neglect and financial exploitation are also forms of abuse facing Alabama elders today.
Statistics show that these kinds of abuse are often being carried out by family members or people that elders trust.
If you or someone you know is suffering from elder abuse, Morrison is urging you to contact the Adult Protective Services Division of the Department of Human Resources at 1-800-458-7214.
Further information and resources can be found online on at the Alabama Department of Senior Services website.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
Relatives of those missing after the high rise tower blaze are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hoped the death toll would not rise to three figures.More >>
Relatives of those missing after the high rise tower blaze are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hoped the death toll would not rise to three figures.More >>
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.More >>
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>
Montgomery police are conducting a death investigation following a shooting that left two men dead and another injured Thursday.More >>
Montgomery police are conducting a death investigation following a shooting that left two men dead and another injured Thursday.More >>
The 23-time Olympic gold medalist will race the sea's apex predator, all in the name of science. Just kidding, it's for "Shark Week."More >>
The 23-time Olympic gold medalist will race the sea's apex predator, all in the name of science. Just kidding, it's for "Shark Week."More >>
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.More >>
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.More >>
Jay Z, whose wife Beyonce is expecting twins soon, was absent from the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame, where he was inducted by a charismatic longtime fan: former U.S. President Barack Obama.More >>
Jay Z, whose wife Beyonce is expecting twins soon, was absent from the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame, where he was inducted by a charismatic longtime fan: former U.S. President Barack Obama.More >>