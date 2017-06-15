Officials look to raise awareness for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Thursday marked World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, and Alabama Department of Senior Services Commissioner Neal Morrison wants to bring attention to how to spot and report elder abuse.

Statistics show that one in 10 seniors are abused every year and that one in 33 of those cases goes unreported. These numbers are too high for Morrison, and he says that he and the Alabama Interagency Council to Prevent Elder Abuse and Neglect are working hard to bring them down.

"In 2013 and again this legislative session, the Alabama legislature went to great lengths to make our elder abuse protection law one of the strongest in the nation," he said. "Under the new law, we have prosecuted approximately 400 cases of elder abuse in our state. However, there are cases happening every day that are not even reported."

Elder abuse can come in the form of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. Neglect and financial exploitation are also forms of abuse facing Alabama elders today.

Statistics show that these kinds of abuse are often being carried out by family members or people that elders trust.

If you or someone you know is suffering from elder abuse, Morrison is urging you to contact the Adult Protective Services Division of the Department of Human Resources at 1-800-458-7214.

Further information and resources can be found online on at the Alabama Department of Senior Services website.

