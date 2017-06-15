UPDATE: 2 arrested after Dothan restaurant manager shot during robbery

Investigators in Dothan have arrested two suspects believed responsible for the shooting of a BBQ restaurant employee during a robbery Tuesday evening.

Joeron Earl Griffin, 23, and Wyzell Bernard Franklin, 26, both of Dothan, were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.

The men are accused of walking into Larry's Real Pit Bar-B-Q on Ross Clark Circle around 9 p.m. and holding the assistant manager at gunpoint.The victim was shot, though injuries were not life-threatening.

"From what we can tell so far the individual inside the business, the assistant manager was cooperating and was doing everything he was told to do so at this point we're not sure if the suspects simply became impatient and shot the subject or something else happened," said Lieutenant Will Glover on Wednesday.

Bond for both Griffin and Franklin is set at $90,000.

