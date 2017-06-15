Chilton County preparing for annual Peach Festival

It's peach season and the Chilton County Peach Festival and Pageant are about to get started!

The Clanton Lions Club will put on the 70th annual festival. The pageants will take place June 17 to 22 at the Chilton County High School Auditorium.

This year's Peach Festival includes events in Downtown Clanton and the City Park. The Peach Jam will take place Friday, June 23 at City Park. It runs form 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Saturday's events get started with the annual parade at 9:00 a.m.

There's also a car show at Goose Pone Park and the Peach Auction at Jack Hayes Field after the parade.

