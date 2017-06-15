Alabama AG joins coalition investigating national opioid crisis

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Thursday he is part of a bipartisan, multi-state coalition of attorneys general who are working on an ongoing investigation into the nation's opioid crisis.

In 2015, opioids were involved in 33,091 deaths in the U.S., and opioid deaths have quadrupled since 1999, according to a release from the attorney general's office.

The release also said that Alabama was among the top five states in its increase in opioid deaths from 2014-2015.

"Alabama has disproportionally suffered from prescription painkiller abuse, and I have joined with a majority of my fellow attorneys general to investigate what role opioid manufacturers may have had in creating or prolonging the opioid abuse epidemic," Marshall said.

According to a 2016 joint investigation headed by The Associated Press and the Center for Public Integrity, Alabama has the highest prescription opioid use in the country. That investigation found that Alabama had 5.8 million prescriptions in 2015, which makes for 1.2 prescriptions per person.

While Marshall nor the coalition have identified any suspects, they are in the process of issuing subpoenas to acquire documents and testimony to determine the course of the investigation.

