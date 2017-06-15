ALEA urges safety ahead of fourth of July weekend

Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal tweeted from his official account Thursday evening saying the two escaped fugitives have been apprehended in Tennessee.More >>
Auburn Police and Fire personnel responded to a 4 -vehicle accident with injuries before noon ET at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and N. College Street.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California to make his tee time in Wisconsin.More >>
A Trump administration official says the Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, hoping to break a stalemate in a conflict that has now passed to a third U.S. commander-in-chief.More >>
The scope of the Russia investigation now in the hands of a special counsel might be widening.More >>
Police: Explosion strikes entrance to kindergarten in eastern China; reports of casualties.More >>
