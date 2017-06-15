ALEA urges safety ahead of fourth of July weekend

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is again participating in Operation Dry Water, a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign.

The mission of ODW is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities through increased recreational boater awareness and by fostering a stronger and more visible deterrent to alcohol use on the water.

This year Operation Dry Water's heightened awareness and enforcement three-day weekend will take place June 30 to July 2, which is prior to the fourth of July. Independence Day is a holiday unfortunately known for drinking and boating, and deadly accidents.

Since the launch of Operation Dry Water in 2009, the number of boating fatalities with alcohol named as a contributing factor has decreased 24 percent in the United States. However, alcohol use continues to be the leading known contributing factor in recreational boating deaths in the United States.

To take the pledge visit http://www.operationdrywater.org/pledge.

