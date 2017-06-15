Organizers prepare for National Peanut Festival fireworks celebr - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Organizers prepare for National Peanut Festival fireworks celebration

By Rae Larkins, Reporter
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

Preparations for the 3rd annual National Peanut Festival firework celebration are underway.

Organizers of the annual fireworks display held a meeting to discuss plans Thursday night.

"The Peanut Festival volunteer fireworks event consists of about 50-75 people in the planning process. The actual day of the event we end up with around 100-150 volunteers who host about 10,000 guest," said National Peanut Festival President Jason Rudd.

Organizers say it's all about celebrating our country. In addition to the fireworks, there will be a variety of entertainment, food and activities.

"We're going to have a car show, we're going to have all kind of balloons peanut giveaways, we'll have watermelon slices given away, we'll have live bands, we'll have activities, all kinds of concessions. Just a good time for everybody, bring the family, bring the lawn chairs, and, of course, your American flag," Rudd said.

Attendees will also be supporting the Wiregrass United Way. A $10 parking donation per vehicle will help the Wiregrass United Way continue serving many in the community. They're also selling fireworks t-shirts, which come in blue and grey. Those proceeds will also be donated to the United Way. 

The fireworks are scheduled July 1. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the fireworks show will start at 9 p.m.

Seventy-five percent of the peanut festival parking lot paving project is expected to be completed in time for the fireworks at the fairgrounds, so you won't get muddy in case of rain.

