2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Montgomery

Two men are dead and one is injured after a shooting Montgomery police believe happened on Park Towne Way.

At around 8 p.m., a Montgomery Police Department patrol responded to the 4800 block of Park Towne Way in reference to persons shot. After arriving they found two men with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment of their injuries. However, their injuries proved fatal, and they were later pronounced dead.

Shortly after responding to the shooting on Park Towne Way, an MPD patrol responded to a separate report of a person shot in the 5800 block of Cherry Hill Road, where they found a man with a non life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD says their initial investigation indicates all three of the victims were shot in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

