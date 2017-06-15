2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Montgomery

There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
For senior class president Marvin Wright, it's a day he will never forget. He wrote and read his own speech instead of the one the school wrote for him and was denied his diploma.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department and FBI have arrested a man on terrorism charges.More >>
Officials recovered the body of missing boater, Fredrick Scott on Thursday, June 15.More >>
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.More >>
White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
A Trump administration official says the Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, hoping to break a stalemate in a conflict that has now passed to a third U.S. commander-in-chief.More >>
Police: Explosion strikes entrance to kindergarten in eastern China; reports of casualties.More >>
