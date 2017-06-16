National Campaign to honor fathers starts in Montgomery

In honor of Father’s Day Sunday, a national campaign is building momentum encouraging us all to reflect on our fathers and the role they've played in our lives.

The campaign is called "Honor Your Father Today". It was started by the Fatherhood CoMission, a nationwide ministry founded by a Montgomery man and designed to Champion the role of a father.



“It was founded as a result of the movie Courageous,” Tony Staten explained about the Fatherhood CoMission. “Now there are over 150 partners across the country, both in ministry and organizations, who are working to champion fathers.”

The Honor Your Father Today campaign is about recognizing fathers, opening doors for new conversations, and maybe even reconnections or reconciliation.



“People telling their stories, everyone from baseball players like Darryl Strawberry, to ministry leaders from across the country,” Staten described who is honoring their fathers. “A lot of folks know James Spann, a weather guy out of Birmingham. He tells his story."

In honor of Father's Day this weekend, the campaign is asking us to write a letter, or shoot a video, to let your dad know what he means to you.



“Simple tasks, write your dad a letter, express to your dad how much you love him. He’ll cherish that and remember that way beyond any gift,” said Staten.

Those behind the campaign know for some, this will be easy, they have great relationships with their fathers. For others may have been really hurt by their dads and the relationship is strained, or don't have a dad in their lives at all.

www.HonorYourFAtherToday.com has some tips on ways those people can still honor their fathers, and directions on submitting a video and becoming part of the campaign.

