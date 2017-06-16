Gov. Ivey: May unemployment rate lowest since 2008

Gov. Kay Ivey along with the Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington, announced Friday the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May is 4.9 percent.

According to the governor’s office, this rate is down from April’s rate of 5.4 percent and significantly lower than May’s 2016 rate of 5.8 percent. May’s rate represents 107,364 unemployed people, compared to 119,113 in April and 125,153 in May 2016.

"Over the past three months, our unemployment rate has fallen by an impressive 1.3 percentage points. May's figures represent the lowest unemployment rate in more than nine years and more people working now than in the last ten years,” Ivey said. “It is a team effort, and I sure am proud this rate decrease occurred during my first full month in office. We will continue to exhaust every effort and explore every opportunity until every Alabamian who wants a job, has a job.”

Ivey says the last time Alabama’s unemployment rate was at or below 4.9 percent was March of 2008 when it measured 4.8 percent. The last time the current population survey measured at or above 2,089,217 was March 2007 when it measured at 2,090,126.

“Fifty thousand more people have jobs now than they did last year,” Secretary Washington said. “Increased confidence in our economy is evidenced by not only that fact, but also that our employers are reporting the highest wage and salary employment numbers in almost a decade. In fact, this is the fourth highest wage and salary employment count since we started keeping records in 1939.”

The only other times wage and salary employment surpassed 2,014,600 were in December 2007 (2,026,700), November 2007 (2,022,000), and June 2007 (2,018,400).

“Several years ago, in the heart of the recession, it wasn’t uncommon to see more than half of our counties with double-digit unemployment rates, particularly in the rural counties. Today, only one county has double digit unemployment, and its rate has dropped by two full percentage points over the year,” Washington added.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are Shelby County at 3.1 percent, Elmore County at 3.4 percent, and Cullman County at 3.5 percent. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are Wilcox County at 10.9 percent, Clarke County at 8.0 percent, and Lowndes County at 7.4 percent.

