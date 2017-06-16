3 injured in multiple-vehicle crash in Auburn

A four-vehicle crash in Auburn Thursday resulted in multiple injuries, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and North College Street. Police say a 28-year-old male driving a Ford truck struck an Oldsmobile stopped at the intersection. The Oldsmobile then hit two other cars.

According to police, three people in the Oldsmobile were injured. The driver, a 39-year-old female from Auburn, and a 13-year-old boy were transported to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. They have both been discharged.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to Egleston Children's Hospital in Atlanta. Police say he is listed in unsatisfactory condition.

The drivers of the other two cars and the truck were not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

