3 injured in multiple-vehicle crash in Auburn - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

3 injured in multiple-vehicle crash in Auburn

(Source: Brandon Etheredge/WTVM) (Source: Brandon Etheredge/WTVM)
(Source: Brandon Etheredge/WTVM) (Source: Brandon Etheredge/WTVM)
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

A four-vehicle crash in Auburn Thursday resulted in multiple injuries, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and North College Street. Police say a 28-year-old male driving a Ford truck struck an Oldsmobile stopped at the intersection. The Oldsmobile then hit two other cars.

According to police, three people in the Oldsmobile were injured. The driver, a 39-year-old female from Auburn, and a 13-year-old boy were transported to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. They have both been discharged.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to Egleston Children's Hospital in Atlanta. Police say he is listed in unsatisfactory condition.

The drivers of the other two cars and the truck were not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.  

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:53:51 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-06-16 17:53:17 GMT
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >>
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >>

  • 4 employees charged with manslaughter after 5-year-old's death in van

    4 charged with manslaughter after 5-year-old's death in van

    Friday, June 16 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-06-16 17:10:24 GMT
    Christopher Gardner, Jr. (Source: Family)Christopher Gardner, Jr. (Source: Family)

    Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.

    More >>

    Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.

    More >>

  • Trump confirms he's under investigation

    Trump confirms he's under investigation

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:42 AM EDT2017-06-16 07:42:28 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-06-16 17:55:14 GMT

    President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly