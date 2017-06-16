Andalusia officers to carry tasers starting Friday

The Andalusia Police Department has announced that all uniformed officers will be equipped with tasers as of Friday.

The new stun guns will temporarily incapacitate fleeing or dangerous persons, allowing officers to safely restrain them, officials say. According to the department, all uniformed officers have received policy and procedure training as well as equipment training. Each officer has also received user certification from the Certified Taser Instructors.

The department also says all personnel who carry the equipment were exposed to the device and tested on their knowledge of handling before a certification was issued.

“The decision to add this tool to the officer’s duty belt was not made lightly. All area departments carry tasers,” Chief Paul Hudson said. “Andalusia was the only local law enforcement agency who was not equipped with them. Thankfully, we deal with very few incidents that would require the use of the taser, however, I want my officers to be prepared, trained, and equipped for when and if those times do arise. With the addition of this equipment, I feel that our officers will be able to perform their jobs to the best of their abilities.”

Hudson has implemented a detailed and ADECA approved departmental policy for all department employees. A copy of this policy can be made available upon request.

Department officials say they will maintain accurate records of all Taser utilization and ensure recertification of all uniformed personnel.

The purchase of the new equipment was made possible by a grant awarded by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

