Learning to fly at Lake Martin

It’s pretty standard question for kids: If you could have any super power what would it be? I’m sure many of them answer they’d love to be able to fly.

Well, now you can experience that feeling over the water at Lake Martin. It’s all thanks to a soon to be Auburn college senior who needed a summer job.



“Over spring break we went to Grand Cayman for a trip,” said Alexis Goldhagen with Lake Martin Flyboard. “We saw it down there. I tried it and fell in love with it and wanted to bring it back here.”

So when mom and dad told Alexis she needed a summer job, she came up with an idea, bring a fly board to Lake Martin.

“She had a well thought out business plan and marketing plan,” said Alexis’ dad Paul Goldhagen. “But she needed one of those silent investors.”



Those 'silent investors' would be mom and dad. They already had a Sea Doo but it had to be towed to South Florida and modified before it could launch the fly board. Alexis took a course on how to be an instructor, they got all the equipment rigged up just right, and it was time to fly.

Alexis says anyone can do this.

“It really doesn’t take any athletic ability or anything like that,” said Alexis. “I just takes technique. So if you listen to my instructions you have a 100 percent chance of getting out of the water.”



Alexis proved it too! She got me, my son Hunter and my daughter Bailey out of the water. Some of us (me) took a lot longer than others to get flying.



You can try it too. They give lessons and do parties. Check out their Facebook page for all the info.



Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.