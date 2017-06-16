Recent AL rainfall having positive effects on crops

Alabama has seen its fair share of rain over the past few days, rain that officials say has proved to be beneficial to crops. Brett Hall, the Deputy Commissioner for the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, said it couldn’t have come at a better time.

"Recent rains came right after planting season, so, they didn't come too late at all,” Hall said. “This is a time when we need the rain. So, after the crops are planted it gives them a good chance of taking root and developing. So, you will drive around, you'll see cornfields and cotton fields developing very nicely and that's all over Alabama."

According to Hall, the state was preparing for another dry summer.

"We were looking at drought conditions two or three months ago,” he said. “We had a very dry winter, and we were worried about what would happen into the late spring and summer going into the growing season. Right now, we're in great shape.”

The substantial amount of rain is not only good for Alabama’s crops but also its cattle.

“Cattle farmers aren't going to have to dip into their savings and buy hay like they did last year,” Hall explained.

During the summer, the state is known for its peanut, soybean, cotton, and corn crops.

