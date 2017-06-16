AL peach crops facing major production problems

Alabama peach farmers are harvesting only 10 to 30 percent of their crop this year, with more production problems potentially on the way.

Experts say that a combination of low chill hours, a late frost, and recent droughts are to blame for delayed or non-existent blooming in Alabama peach trees. While June is typically a month in which farmers harvest their peaches, north and central Alabama have seen a significant shortage.

Because of this, some officials are warning that prices will go up in 2017 and 18 while the crops recover.

Gary Gray, an agent with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES), said that the varieties of peaches being grown in Alabama require a high number of chill hours. The number of chill hours represents how long a certain range of temperatures lasts that induce the fruit's dormancy in order to protect itself from the cold.

According to Gray, Alabama peaches experienced a low number of chill hours, which translated into major headaches for peach producers across the state.

"When varieties receive inadequate chilling, they may experience slowness to break dormancy, a long bloom period, slow leaf emergence and poor or varied fruit size development," he said. "This can be problematic for fruit varieties with high chill requirements."

Dr. Edgar Vinson, a fruit specialist with ACES, affirmed that low chill hours were to blame and that Alabama received some of the lowest number chill hours on record.

"Not only did trees struggle to bloom, but they struggled to produce leaves," he said. "This caused producers to be less concerned about having a crop and more concerned with tree survival."

Despite the fact that this and last year's delayed crops could negatively affect future peach production, Vinson is saying that officials are doing their best to get things back on track.

This year, farmers attempted to artificially induce leaf expansion in the hopes of aiding the process of photosynthesis, but the jury is still out on how effective those measures have been.

Other tactics, like planting more peaches that thrive in warmer temperatures, are things that could affect what kind and how many peaches are available for Alabama consumers.

For more information on production challenges and how it may affect your county, visit the ACES website or contact your county Extension office.

