DNA tests ID body found in March as Skipperville woman

DNA comparisons by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences have confirmed a body found in March is that of a Skipperville woman.

The body, found on East County Road 36 in Dale County, is that of Virginia Sellers.

Seller's heavily decomposed remains were found on March 18 near the Choctawhatchee River in the Echo Community.

The Dale County Sheriff's Office said a homicide investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office is being assisted by both the Ozark and Dothan Police Departments, as well as the FBI's crime lab in Quantico, VA.

Anyone with information that could help the sheriff's office with the investigation should call 334-774-2335 or leave an anonymous tip at www.daleso.com.

