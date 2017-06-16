$100k grant to help promote locally-grown food in AL schools

A $100,000 grant will help Alabama promote locally-grown food in school districts across the state, says officials with the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI).
The grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be put to use by the Alabama Farm to School Collaborative with the goal of encouraging schools to serve locally-grown fruits and vegetables to their students and educate them on local agriculture.
"Increasing the amount of local foods in America's schools is a win-win for everyone," USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said. "Our children benefit from the flesh, local food served in their meals at school, and local economies are nourished as well when schools buy the food they provide close to home."
The project is one of 65 similar ones across the nation and helps students make connections with the farmers who grow their food.
The ADAI organized the initiative, which includes the Alabama Department of Education, the Foodbank of North Alabama/Farm Food Collaborative, the Alabama Farmers Federation, Feeding the Gulf-Coast Food Bank, food hubs, Druid City Garden Project and EAT South.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
