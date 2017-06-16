Humane Society of Elmore County doubles daily adoption rate Friday

The Humane Society of Elmore County found itself in a serious situation Thursday after reaching maximum capacity. Friday, those numbers went down thanks to help from WSFA 12 News getting the word out about adoptions.

The shelter had more than 150 cats and over 100 dogs, but on Friday, the number of adoptions more than doubled their daily average.

According to officials, 12 animals were adopted out into new homes on Friday, more than doubling their daily average of five.

Still, there are major needs for people to adopt. The shelter is located at 255 Central Plank Road (Hwy. 9) in Wetumpka.

