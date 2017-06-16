2 seriously injured in Dothan stabbing incident

Two people were taken to a hospital Thursday night with serious injuries after a stabbing incident, confirmed investigators with the Dothan Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Newberry Lane around 8:25 p.m. in regards to an edged weapon assault where they found two people with injuries. One had been stabbed multiple times. The other was suffering from a head injury.

While the investigation is ongoing, police determined that only the two people who were injured were involved.

A motive is not clear and no names have been released.

