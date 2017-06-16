Road projects, development efforts happening in West Montgomery

From major road improvements to reviving a big development project involving dozens of properties, there’s ongoing efforts underway for improving life in West Montgomery.

When it comes to Alabama Department of Transportation projects that are on the drawing board for 2017-2020, about 60 percent of funds, or around $17 million, are being invested in West Montgomery.

It includes several projects, like repaving Court Street from Fairview Avenue to the Southern Bypass and from the intersection of Court Street and West Fairview Avenue down to I-65.

“Those projects will occur sometime in the next 24 months. It also includes sidewalk improvements,” explained Mac McLeod, Montgomery’s Acting Chief of Staff. “Investing in the infrastructure helps the businesses and helps other opportunities that might come along at the same time.”

The city has also been working on a low-income housing project called The Lanier Place on ED Nixon Avenue. Phase 2 has been completed and Phase 3 is about to begin on the development of new homes.

Between I-65 and Maxwell Boulevard, the city is working on some projects to make improvements. The city has acquired several properties in that area and will list them or will create an RFP for a developer to come in. The city would then approve who goes in there to make changes with the highest and best use plan.

There’s also a big project that was attempted several years back between a HUD grant and the City of Montgomery on Mobile Street, starting at Five Points down to the I-65 & I-85 interchange. Seventy properties were acquired with the grant with the intent to create jobs for economic development. The developers on the project were never able to get it going and now the city is in the process of reverting the properties back to their ownership so they can reach back out to developers who can improve that area.

“That will be great because of all of the recent development around Five Points would just link that area on to the downtown area,” McLeod stated. “It's tied up in some litigation right now but we hope to get that resolved in the next 90 days.”

It’s a high priority for the city over the next few years.

There has been work from I-65 further west in front of Carver High School where streetscape projects have been completed. A special Voting Rights monument was placed in the plaza at St. Jude.

“We're always looking at opportunities. if the city knows of a developer that's looking or an area that's trying to sell a piece of property or improve a piece of property, we try to be a catalyst to pull those individuals together,” McLeod added.

There is an I-65 corridor incentive package so if a company comes in and creates new jobs, they can receive an abatement on an increase in property taxes, as well as an abatement of sales taxes for construction materials, depending on the total investment and number of jobs.

“A couple of businesses have taken advantage of that. We've extended that along the Southern Bypass, which is another area that we really need to see developed for the city,” McLeod said. ”The neighborhoods have to improve themselves and individuals, as well as the private sector, have got to step up to make it really successful.”

Charles Lee, a West Montgomery business owner, agrees with McLeod’s statement. Lee is expanding his footprint on that part of the city. He already has a successful restaurant called That’s My Dog near the intersection of ED Nixon Avenue and West Jeff Davis Avenue.

He also spearheads a youth organization called That's My Child that mentors children through arts and entrepreneurship. Right now, it's operating out of the Chisolm Community Center.

“We tell a lot of our young people to put the drugs down, but what are we telling them to pick up? Are we giving them any skills? Kids can create things and be innovative. If you're a hustler and you're selling the wrong things, let me show you how to sell the right things,” Lee said.

The program is soon going to be operating out of a new place on West Fairview Avenue in front of the YMCA that will be called The Spot, which stands for “Students Pouring Out Talent.” The project's concept plan developed by students at Brew Tech

It will have a garage to show young people how to work on cars and do window tinting. There will be a learning center for after school tutoring. It will also be open during the day for adults to come in and do GRE prep and job searches. It will have a kitchen, deck and dance studio. There will also be peer support initiatives to address teen pregnancy and bullying

“I do see things happening here, not just from the city and county, but also from the people. A lot of times, we wait for the city and county but we have to get out here too. We can't wait for them to do great things in our neighborhood. We have to do great things in our own neighborhood to show our people that we can be great over here,” Lee added.

The city also continues a surplus sale of properties across Montgomery, many of which McLeod says are located on the west side of town.

The properties have been on the city's books for a while and officials want to be proactive in finding a way to get them back on the tax rolls, while also giving the surrounding area a boost.

They may look like empty lots and buildings, but residents and businesses have a plan for the plots and they're snatching them up for a good price.

One went to a local fraternity looking for more room for youth activities, another went to investors developing a commercial site, another to someone planning to build a new home. Other locations went to buyers who want to make the ugly, vacant lot next to their house or business look nicer. Some have plans for using one of the properties as a community garden.

Several more sales will be up for approval by the council next week.

“I hope that not everyone says they don't really care about West Montgomery and there they're going to out east or downtown. West Montgomery is what changed the rest of the world. That's why Montgomery gets so much heritage and so much fame because of what was done in West Montgomery- St. Jude, ED Nixon, Rosa Parks. All of those things made Montgomery huge and I don't want to forget about it,” Lee said.

