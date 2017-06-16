AL joins 9 states to support block of sanctuary city funding

Alabama has joined a 10-state coalition that backs an executive order by President Donald Trump that would block federal funding to so-called "sanctuary cities", according to Attorney General Steve Marshall's office.

The coalition is backing Executive Order No. 13,768, which was designed to block federal funding to the fullest extent under law from going to cities that knowingly house illegal immigrants.

Marshall released the following statement regarding the coalition:

"Sanctuary cities, jurisdictions that prohibit or impede the enforcement of federal immigration laws, not only defy the rule of law but also hinder the ability of law enforcement to effectively protect the public. Such cities also pose harm to other areas by providing a refuge for criminal illegal aliens who commit crimes out of state. I support President Trump's executive order to ensure that sanctuary cities obey the law."

The coalition submitted a 19-page amicus brief Friday that argues the lawsuits challenging the president's order are "premature and undermine the president's immigration enforcement authority."

Other states in the coalition include Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and West Virginia.

