WSFA First Alert: Storms possible tonight

Our morning showers stabilized the atmosphere and allowed us to move through a rather dry and hot afternoon. During this lull period, conditions have slowly destabilized enough and opened the window for a second round of activity late this evening/tonight.

A complex of storms tracking southeast across Mississippi has organized quite nicely as it feeds off the warm and moist conditions dominating the Deep South Region. With this cluster of storms holding on we'll leave an elevated rain chance in place through much of the night.

These storms pose the biggest threat to west and southwest Alabama. Main hazards with these storms will be localized heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. The good news is after 10 p.m. most, if not all, of the activity should diminish and we'll be left to move through a calm and mild overnight period.

Scattered afternoon showers/storms will continue to be an issue this weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will likely peak in the lower 90s. By early next week a cold front will try to move through the region, ensuring a healthy dose of rain to the area.