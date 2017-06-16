University of Alabama trustees approve tuition increase

Tuition is going up at the University of Alabama's three campuses.More >>
A $100,000 grant will help Alabama promote locally-grown food in school districts across the state, says officials with the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education "did not provide reasonable assurance" of correct graduation rates and "misreported data" to the U.S. Department of Education, an audit released by the Office of Inspector General has concluded.More >>
ACT Aspire reports for schools across Alabama will be delayed after issues with the formatting of the results, according to officials with the Alabama State Department of Education.More >>
The Opp Ministerial Association will continue to sponsor baccalaureate services at Opp High School, according to Opp City Schools Superintendent Michael Smithart.More >>
A new study by Schools.com ranked Troy University as the No. 1 four-year college in Alabama.More >>
Alabama ranked 44th in an annual national assessment of child well-being that looks at poverty, education and health access.More >>
The Virginia Alpha Chapter of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity has agreed to settle and dismiss its defamation lawsuit against Rolling Stone and writer Sabrina Erdely.More >>
Apple has selected Alabama's Community College System for a new app-development curriculum.More >>
A new bill signed by Governor Kay Ivey will now require the Alabama Department of Education to develop and implement an electronic notification system.More >>
