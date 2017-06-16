Autauga County residents voice concerns over flooding issues on - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Autauga County residents voice concerns over flooding issues on Simmons Road

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
AUTAUGA CO., AL (WSFA) -

Some Autauga County residents are heated over flooding issues they are dealing with.

Heavy rainfall hit the Prattville area Thursday night causing a road closure on Simmons Road.

For Kathy Colee finding the right words to describe her frustration with mother nature is an easy task.  

“I have had enough. I am tired of it. And nobody cares around here,” said Kathy Colee, a Simmons Road Resident   

Thursday's weather event caused major flooding to Colee’s property, damaging her fence and putting her livestock in danger. In the 35 years she has lived here she says this has only been an issue over the last 4 years.

“We didn't have this problem as long as a big pipe was in here, but they took it out and replaced it with two small pipes and this is what we have had to deal with,” said Colee.

Between the location and how fast the rain falls the county says there are a number of factors as to why this keeps happening.

“It is at the base of a large hill so a lot of the water that comes through runs down and that is where it ends up,” said Ernie Baggett, Autauga County EMA Director.

The county is working to find a resolve by installing larger pipes.

“We don’t want to do something like that in this type weather. We don’t want an event like yesterday happening when we are in the middle of it. We don’t know how much it will help but we will try,” said John Mark Davis, Autauga County Engineer.

The goal is to start that project in July.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Coroner: Sleep apnea among causes of Carrie Fisher's death

    Coroner: Sleep apnea among causes of Carrie Fisher's death

    Friday, June 16 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-06-17 00:53:17 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-06-17 03:55:19 GMT
    Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death. (Source: Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death. (Source: Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

    Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.

    More >>

    Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.

    More >>

  • Christiana community reacts after GA escapees captured in their backyard

    Christiana community reacts after GA escapees captured in their backyard

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:29:13 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-06-17 00:44:40 GMT

    A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.

    More >>

    A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.

    More >>

  • Navy sailor missing from ship for a week found on the ship

    Navy sailor missing from ship for a week found on the ship

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-06-16 16:31:02 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-06-16 16:42:53 GMT

    Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.

    More >>

    The Navy announced Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly