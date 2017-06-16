Autauga County residents voice concerns over flooding issues on Simmons Road

Some Autauga County residents are heated over flooding issues they are dealing with.

Heavy rainfall hit the Prattville area Thursday night causing a road closure on Simmons Road.

For Kathy Colee finding the right words to describe her frustration with mother nature is an easy task.

“I have had enough. I am tired of it. And nobody cares around here,” said Kathy Colee, a Simmons Road Resident

Thursday's weather event caused major flooding to Colee’s property, damaging her fence and putting her livestock in danger. In the 35 years she has lived here she says this has only been an issue over the last 4 years.

“We didn't have this problem as long as a big pipe was in here, but they took it out and replaced it with two small pipes and this is what we have had to deal with,” said Colee.

Between the location and how fast the rain falls the county says there are a number of factors as to why this keeps happening.

“It is at the base of a large hill so a lot of the water that comes through runs down and that is where it ends up,” said Ernie Baggett, Autauga County EMA Director.

The county is working to find a resolve by installing larger pipes.



“We don’t want to do something like that in this type weather. We don’t want an event like yesterday happening when we are in the middle of it. We don’t know how much it will help but we will try,” said John Mark Davis, Autauga County Engineer.

The goal is to start that project in July.

